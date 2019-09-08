Sunday, September 8, 2019  | 8 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Two students injured in firing at Islamabad University

2 hours ago
 

A man and woman were injured in firing on Saturday at Islamabad’s Quaid-i-Azam University.

According to the police, unidentified suspects on a motorcycle opened fire at the university, injuring two students.

The young man and woman were taken to the Polyclinic Hospital.

We have initiated an operation to search for the suspects, Operations DIG Waqaruddin Syed said.

One of the students was a member of the university’s Pakhtun council.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 

 
