Two soldiers martyred near Afghan border: ISPR

Two Pakistan soldiers embraced martyrdom in District Mohmanad after an improvised explosive device went off near Pakistan-Afghanistan border, according to the Pakistan Army’s media wing.

In a tweet, ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Major Adeel Shahid and Sepoy Faraz Hussain embraced martyrdom near the border.

The military spokesperson said that the martyred officers were supervising the border fencing work in the district. He added that said area was a “critical infiltration route”.

The ISPR chief said that the two officers fell victim to an IED planted by the terrorists from across the border.

On September 14, four soldiers were martyred and one was injured in two separate incidents of firing by the militants near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Two miscreants were killed in the exchange of fire, according to the Pakistan Army.

