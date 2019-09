Two people were shot dead on Wednesday after a fight erupted between two groups on Lahore’s Jaway Shah Road.

The police said they were killed as part of an old feud. A passerby was killed during the fight.

Three people were injured during the exchange of fire, who were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The fight was between the Kukushah and Nadeem Mela groups.

