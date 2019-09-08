Sunday, September 8, 2019  | 8 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Three Vehari policemen suspended for ‘torturing’ woman in their custody

46 mins ago
 

Three policemen were suspended on Saturday after they were accused of ‘torturing’ a woman in their custody in Vehari’s Ladan.

The woman, Zahuran Bibi, said she was working as a maid for a man named Ayaz Daulatana. She was handed over to the police by her employer, who accused her of stealing gold from his house.

The police took me into custody and kept me in a torture cell, the woman said in a statement. I was repeatedly tortured by the police officers, she claimed.

The Multan RPO took notice of the incident and suspended three police officers. A FIR was also registered against the policemen.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has asked the RPO to submit an investigation report within 48 hours.

