Thursday, September 26, 2019
Violence

Four cops injured in Quetta blast near police vehicle

31 mins ago
 

Four policemen were injured in a blast on Wednesday night in Quetta.

The blast took place on Quetta’s Dasht Road near the Darakshan police check post when the law enforcers were on routine patrolling and sitting in their vehicle.

The injured men were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital.

A bomb disposal squad reached the scene to determine the nature of the blast, the police said. After the attack, a heavy contingency of police and security personnel cordoned off the area.

Initial investigations revealed that the bomb was locally manufactured. Two to three kilogrammes of explosives were brought to the scene on a motorcycle and detonated using a remote control, according to the police.

Home Minister Mir Zia Langove condemned the attack and paid his respects to the injured men’s families.

He assured that the best medical treatment will be provided to them.

Blast Quetta
 
Tell us what you think:

