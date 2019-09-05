Rescue worker killed, 11 others injured in twin Quetta blasts

At least one rescue worker was killed and 11 others, including two policemen, have been injured in two explosions within half an hour near Quetta’s Khezi Chowk, police confirmed on Thursday.

The first blast was initially being reported as a cylinder blast. Around 30 minutes after the first explosion, a second one was reported as rescue officials, police and journalists gathered at the site.

Dunya News is reporting that its reporter Abrar Ahmed and cameraman Rehmat Ali are among the injured.

The area has been cordoned off.

