A woman accused of smuggling narcotics was killed on Saturday during an exchange of fire with the police on Charsadda’s Sardayab Road.

The police said they flagged a ‘suspicious’ car and told the driver to stop. However, the suspects did not stop the car and opened fire instead, according to the law enforcers.

The woman was shot dead and a police officer was injured in the firing. Two suspects were arrested.

