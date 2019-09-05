Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Police say Bahawalpur thief killed in shootout

18 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

A man accused of goat theft died on Wednesday during an exchange of fire with the police in Bahawalpur’s Uch Shareef.

The police said they flagged down a vehicle and told the driver to stop. However, the men did not comply and opened fire instead, according to the law enforcers.

The man was shot dead and three passersby were injured in the firing. The police chased the men who fled and hid at a petrol pump after the attack. The men left their vehicle and ran to a car parked at the station.

The police recovered stolen goats from their vehicle.

A Kalashnikov, two pistols and a bag of bullets was found in the deceased thief’s possession. “They had so many weapons that they could have fought with us for three to four hours,” said the policemen.

