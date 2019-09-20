Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Pindi Bhattian man kills mother after uncle offered him money

55 mins ago
 

A man, identified as Atif Ali, was arrested on Monday for stabbing his mother to death in Pindi Bhattian’s Ghari Gondal, under the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station. 

The 19-year-old suspect confessed to the murder  and said that his maternal uncle lured him into killing his mother in return for money and a new car.

Police had initially apprehended the woman’s brother-in-law (husband’s brother) Jahangir, after family members told the law enforcers about their fights.

The police registered a case against Jahangir for the murder of 40-year-old Shahnaz Bibi. However, they could not find proof against him.

After further investigation, the police arrested the woman’s son, Ali. He confessed to the murder. The murder weapon, a kitchen knife, was also obtained from his possession.

Ali said his maternal uncle, Mehboob Hussain conspired with the murderer. “He told me to kill my mother and he will give me a lot of money and a new car,” the suspect said in a statement. On the night of September 10, Ali went into the kitchen and stabbed his mother.

The deceased’s husband is a taxi driver. He was not at home at the time of the incident, the police said.

The police have named Hussain in the FIR under Section 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

However, Hussain was not arrested as he had requested for protective bail. Hussain is the deceased’s cousin-sister’s husband.

Shahnaz Bibi owned 10 carats of gold and four acres of land, DPO Hafizabad Sajid Kiani said. Mehmoob decided to plan the murder to inherit her property.

The suspects also stole the woman’s insurance papers and motorcycle ownership documents, the police said.

Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
SC orders restoring school fees to that of Jan 2017
