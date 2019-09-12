Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian fire: ISPR

A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Thursday as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked fire in Hajipir sector along the Line of Control, says a statement issued by the ISPR.

He was identified by the military’s media wing as sepoy Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Bahawalnagar.

Pakistan and Indian forces have been exchanging fire on the highly militarised LoC after New Delhi ended the autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir on August 5.

On August 15, at least three Pakistani soldiers were martyred along the LoC in Indian firing.

In response, the Pakistan Army had opened fire and destroyed several Indian bunkers. At least five soldiers were killed and several injured.

On August 19, two elderly civilians were killed in Indian fire along the LoC in the Tatta Pani sector. Indian forces had fired mortars and rockets at the settlement, killing two people — 75-year-old Muhammad and 61-year-old Hassan Din, the ISPR had said.

On August 27, two people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed in Indian firing in Nekrun sector along the LoC.

