Multan man kills second wife, son for having an ‘affair’

A man, identified as Bashir Ahmed, was arrested on Wednesday for killing his second wife and son in Multan.

Bashir believed his wife Shakina and son Israr were having an affair, the police said.

On Wednesday morning, Ahmed chained his 23-year-old son and 30-year-old wife and attacked them with an ax. They died on the spot.

The police arrested Ahmed and his other son and registered a case against them.

The deceased woman’s father told the police that her husband was behind the murder. Ahmed married Shakina two years ago.

