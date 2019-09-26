Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Multan man kills second wife, son for having an ‘affair’

2 hours ago
 

A man, identified as Bashir Ahmed, was arrested on Wednesday for killing his second wife and son in Multan.

Bashir believed his wife Shakina and son Israr were having an affair, the police said.

On Wednesday morning, Ahmed chained his 23-year-old son and 30-year-old wife and attacked them with an ax. They died on the spot.

The police arrested Ahmed and his other son and registered a case against them.

The deceased woman’s father told the police that her husband was behind the murder. Ahmed married Shakina two years ago.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Multan, murder, FIR, son, wife , women violence, honour killing
 
