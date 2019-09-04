Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Man wounded in Quetta firing dies in hospital

1 hour ago
 

A man identified as Jamshed died at a hospital on Tuesday in Quetta’s Hazar Ganji.

On Monday, unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him and fled after the attack.

Jamshed was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was shot four times, doctors said.

Initial investigations showed that the man was killed over personal enmity, said Shalkot SHO Abid Mengal.

A case has been registered against unidentified suspects and the police have started an investigation.

The deceased’s body was sent for a post-morterm examination.





 
 
 
 
 
 

 
