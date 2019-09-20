Man chokes wife to death in Pindi Bhattian

A man murdered his wife Friday morning in Pindi Bhattian’s Sukheke, police said.

The deceased, 30-year-old Nazeeran worked as a maid, while her husband, Talib Hussain, was unemployed and had an alcohol addiction.

The couple used to fight almost every day, the police said. The law enforcers had also mediated thrice between their fights.

On Friday morning, Hussain asked his wife for money. Her refusal enraged him and he choked her with a cloth, the police said.

Nazeeran was a mother of three children- whose ages were between five to eight. Her two sons and daughter found her dead at 6am. “We saw our father coming out of the room,” the children told the police.

The children screamed and called the neighbours. The police and forensics team arrived at the scene.

There was a cloth tied on the woman’s neck, the police said. The forensics team said the deceased was choked to death. The woman’s husband had fled the scene after the attack.

Police took the body in its custody and sent it to THQ Hospital.

The police are searching for the suspect and have registered a case against Hussain.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.