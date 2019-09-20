Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Man chokes wife to death in Pindi Bhattian

54 mins ago
 

A man murdered his wife Friday morning in Pindi Bhattian’s Sukheke, police said.

The deceased, 30-year-old Nazeeran worked as a maid, while her husband, Talib Hussain, was unemployed and had an alcohol addiction.

The couple used to fight almost every day, the police said. The law enforcers had also mediated thrice between their fights.

On Friday morning, Hussain asked his wife for money. Her refusal enraged him and he choked her with a cloth, the police said.

Nazeeran was a mother of three children- whose ages were between five to eight. Her two sons and daughter found her dead at 6am. “We saw our father coming out of the room,” the children told the police.

The children screamed and called the neighbours. The police and forensics team arrived at the scene.

There was a cloth tied on the woman’s neck, the police said. The forensics team said the deceased was choked to death. The woman’s husband had fled the scene after the attack.

Police took the body in its custody and sent it to THQ Hospital.

The police are searching for the suspect and have registered a case against Hussain.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Murder Pindi Bhattian
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
local
This Multan sewerage line has been blocked for nine months
This Multan sewerage line has been blocked for nine months
local
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
local
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, decoity, theft, kidnapping, murder
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
SC orders restoring school fees to that of Jan 2017
SC orders restoring school fees to that of Jan 2017
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.