Labourer killed for asking for wage in Lodhran

1 hour ago
 

 A man, identified as Ghulam Farid, was killed on Sunday for asking for payment for his services at a house in Lodhran’s Ada Shanal.

Farid was a labourer who fixed furniture at houses. On Sunday, he was called by Mustafa to fix charpoys at his house.

However, when Farid asked for payment, Mustafa attacked him. He killed the victim with an axe, the police said.

The victim died due to loss of blood, according to the police.

The suspect was arrested from his house. A case has been registered against him under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Mustafa confessed to the murder and said he had burnt the victim’s body after killing him, DPO Malik Jamil Zafar said.

