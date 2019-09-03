Kasur brothers kill father, pregnant stepmother over property dispute

Two men, identified as Huzaifa Amin and Osama Amin, were arrested on Monday for killing their father and pregnant stepmother over a property dispute in Kasur’s Usmanwala.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Amin and Syeda.

Huzaifa and his brother, Osama, were not happy with their father’s second marriage, the police said. When they found out about their stepmother’s pregnancy, they feared that their father’s properties will be transferred to the child.

The brothers had a fight with their father on Monday afternoon regarding the ownership of their land. Huzaifa opened fire on his father, stepmother and his brother. The couple died on spot and Osama was taken to DHQ Hospital in a critical condition.

The police arrived at the scene and arrested Huzaifa. They even seized his gun.

Huzaifa has confessed to his crime, the police said. “I wanted to be the sole owner of my father’s property,” the suspect said in a statement.

After investigating the case, the police found that Osama was also involved in the murders. The brothers had planned the murders, the police said.

Syeda’s father has registered against Huzaifa and Osama.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.