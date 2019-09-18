Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Karak teacher arrested for firing gun during school assembly

23 mins ago
 

A school teacher was arrested on Wednesday morning for firing a gun at Government Centennial Model High School, located in Karak’s Chokara.

The incident happened during the morning assembly. Students screamed and ran after hearing the sound of gunfire but fortunately, no one was injured.

The teacher, Iqbal, fled the scene after firing the weapon. The police had to come in to control the crowd. The school’s administration closed the school for the day and sent the students home.

Iqbal had an ongoing rivalry with his neighbours and had brought the gun to school for his own protection.

The principal had warned him not to bring the weapon on many occasions, but the suspect said he had no choice.

The suspect said he got into a fight with the principal on Tuesday, according to the police.

The police have filed a case against the teacher.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Karak,firing, school, gun, fired, government school, Chokara
 
