Karachi teen beaten to death over fight on arcade game

A 13-year-old boy was beaten to death on Monday during a fight over an arcade game in Karachi’s Gulberg Block 12.

The teen had an argument with three other boys who were waiting for their turn to play the game, the police said.

A fight erupted between them and suspects, Raju and two other unidentified young men, attacked the victim. They kicked him and beat him with snooker cues, the police said.

The suspects fled the scene after the attack. The boy fell unconscious after the beating, and people witnessing the incident informed his parents about the fight.

The deceased’s mother and a neighbour hurried to the gaming club and took the child to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The doctors said that he died because of a heart injury.

A case has been registered at the Gulberg police station by the deceased’s father.

The neighbours said the children came every day to play games at the club.

The child worked at a mechanic’s shop and was off from work on Monday, according to his father.

