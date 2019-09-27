Jhang factory owner, friends ‘beat’ employees for demanding salaries

A factory owner in Jhang’s Satellite Town was accused for harassing and hurting his employees after they demanded their salaries.

A case was registered against Aqeel, the owner of the Aqeel Garments Factory and his friends Rana Tariq, Majid, Shaani, Rana Arif, Ali and Asif on Thursday.

According to the FIR, at 11:30am on Wednesday, the suspects entered the factory. Tariq shouted and said, A* [factory manager] and other factory workers should be taught a lesson for asking for wages and disrespecting their owner.

Tariq, along with other suspects attacked A* with a pistol. They beat him with scissors, rods, sticks and other tools available in the factory. The suspects then took money from the manager, around Rs218, 340.

The suspects then slapped the female workers and stripped their clothes off. They threatened them and said that if anyone screams, they will shoot them. For one hour, they were inside the factory, the workers said.

The suspects threatened the workers not to report the case. Tariq claimed he is friends with the police, and that he cannot be “harmed”.

The workers said the owner had an argument with them a few days ago and abused them when they asked for their money.

Six workers, including five women were injured. The labourers staged a protest on Wednesday on Dar-ul-Sakina Road.

DPO Hafiz Attaul Rehman took notice of the incident and sent the injured women to a hospital for examination.

“We were working when our owner’s friend Rana Tariq came with his friends. For no reason they started to beat us and pulled our hair and took off our dupattas. They started abusing us,” a woman working at the factory said.

They beat A* so much that he lost consciousness. He is admitted in the hospital and cannot even breathe, she said.

The FIR was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outage her modesty), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 337L (punishment for other hurt), 337A (punishment of shajjah [intentional hurt]), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

CCTV footage shows the workers running around in the factory. However, the assault was not captured on camera. The police are investigating the case, and said the suspects will be arrested soon.

