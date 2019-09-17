17-year-old arrested for kidnapping neighbour in Bahawalpur

A 17-year-old, identified as Muhammad Muavia, was arrested on Monday in Bahawalpur’s Machli Bazar for kidnapping his neighbour who was later found dead.

On September 5, 19-year-old Farwa Shakeel was abducted from her house, her brother Muhammad Shahzad told the police in a statement.

The deceased’s brother said his neighbour Muavia “had eyes for his sister”. Shakeel told Muavia to stay away from Farwa many times, but he kept bothering her.

“On September 5, my sister and mother were at home. My mother was praying around 5pm, when the suspect came to our house and forced my sister to leave with him on a motorcycle.

“Farwa screamed and pleaded for help and our neighbours heard her screams and came out of their houses. But the suspect had already taken her with him. The neighbours called me and told me about what had happened and I hurried home.”

The suspect kidnapped my sister to rape her, Shakeel said.

A rescue team found her body in Nowshera Jadeed near a canal. Her body bore torture marks and was sent to the Edhi Centre.

Pictures of the body were posted on social media, after which the young woman’s parents contacted Edhi. The authorities had conducted a post-mortem examination without the parents’ knowledge.

They handed over the body to the family on Wednesday. The family had asked for a second post-mortem examination, since they feared that the first one would not be legitimate.

The woman’s brother registered an FIR against Muavia for kidnapping at the Kotwali police station under Section 365B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 365B is punishable with life imprisonment and a fine.

Muavia’s father’s shop was next to the woman’s house. The police said the suspect was friends with the young woman.

The teenager confessed to the murder on Wednesday. However, the police are not giving further details about his confession.

More sections will be added to the FIR after the autopsy report, according to the police.

Farwa’s relatives staged a protest Wednesday night to demand justice for the young woman. They believe there is more than one murderer and want Muavia’s father to be arrested too.

