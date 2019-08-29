Two men arrested for killing 16-year-old girl for honour: police

They were the girl's brother, cousin

According to the law enforcers, the girl was killed by her brother and cousin. The two men were arrested from a graveyard when they were trying to bury her in the night, police said.Industrial Area SP Sayed Aziz told SAMAA TV that the family has registered an FIR against a watchman of a private school for kidnapping the deceased."When we started investigating her disappearance, we realised that she was killed by her family," the police official said.The girl was strangled to death and the suspects have confessed to killing her, the police said, adding that the deceased was at a shelter home in Mianwali and brought home by her family two days ago.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram