Two men arrested for killing 16-year-old girl for honour: police

2 hours ago
 
They were the girl's brother, cousin



Two men have been arrested by the Islamabad police on charges of murdering a 16-year-old girl for honour, police said Thursday. 

According to the law enforcers, the girl was killed by her brother and cousin. The two men were arrested from a graveyard when they were trying to bury her in the night, police said.

Industrial Area SP Sayed Aziz told SAMAA TV that the family has registered an FIR against a watchman of a private school for kidnapping the deceased.

"When we started investigating her disappearance, we realised that she was killed by her family," the police official said.

The girl was strangled to death and the suspects have confessed to killing her, the police said, adding that the deceased was at a shelter home in Mianwali and brought home by her family two days ago.

