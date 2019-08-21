Two Islamabad policemen killed in a targeted attack

Two policemen were killed and another was injured in what appeared to be a targeted attack near Islamabad’s IJP road on Wednesday.

The policemen were identified as Muhammad Saqlain and Khurram Shehzad.

According to police, the policemen were conducting snap checking in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station when unidentified motorcyclists attacked them. The injured policeman has been shifted to PIMS hospital.

Senior police officers have reached the crime scene and an investigation is underway, Islamabad police told reporters.

