Two detained for murdering boutique owner in Lahore

Two people, including the deceased’s best friend, were detained on Monday for their involvement in the murder of 25-year-old Amna in Lahore.

She was shot dead on Bund Road on August 10. However, the police were not able to find any leads.

The woman’s father, Ghulam Hussain, filed a complaint on the Pakistan Citizen Portal and said the police’s efforts to solve the case have failed to bear fruit.

Amna owned a boutique which she ran with the help of her sister. Her parents said she did not have any enemies.

The police said that Amna had booked a Careem ride and was travelling to the Liberty Market when someone opened fire on her.

The cab’s driver, Liaquat, told the police that he had picked up the woman from a housing society on Multan Road. The woman then asked the driver to park the car near Bund Road and called a man to meet her there. When the man came, she asked him for money. He, however, opened fire on her and she died on the spot, the driver said.

The police have recorded the driver’s statement and are investigating him too.

