Violence

Two brothers stabbed to death in Lahore over car sticker

1 hour ago
 

Two brothers were stabbed to death in Lahore’s Township on Wednesday night by their neighbours. They were enraged when one of the brothers told the neighbour’s son not to scratch stickers off his car. 

A case was registered on Thursday by their brother Naveed Masih. He has named three people — Abdul Majeed, Amjad and Naveed — in the FIR registered at the Sattokatla police station. All three have been arrested.

He said Abdul Majeed, his son Amjad, and Naveed barged into their house in Ahmed Nagar at around 6:10pm on August 21 and stabbed his brother Javed Masih. Hearing the noise, his 19-year-old brother Suleman Masih came out and they stabbed him too. Javed died on the spot and Suleman died at Jinnah Hospital.

Naveed Masih named at least three neighbours who witnessed the attack in the FIR. He said the trio attacked his house because Javed had told Abdul Majeed’s son not to scratch stickers off his car. It is unclear whether Amjad is that son.

The case was registered under sections 34 (common intention), 302 (murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Another young man, Javed’s son Adeel, was injured in the attack.

Lahore Murder
 
