Violence

Rawalpindi man, who raped women, received money from abroad: police

2 hours ago
 

File photo: Suspect is being taken to the court.

Rawalpindi police said on Wednesday that a suspect arrested last week for raping and blackmailing 45 women had made several visits to various countries and received money from outside Pakistan.

The police are investigating the source of money that the suspect, Qasim, received from abroad, Investigation SSP Mohammad Faisal told SAMAA TV.

He the suspect used to put up adverts on various websites from 2006 to 2016. However, the police officer clarified that those were not pornographic websites.

Faisal said that no other victim has yet contacted the police to record statement in the case.

Related story: Rawalpindi couple arrested for raping and blackmailing 45 women

Qasim was arrested along with his wife in Rawalpindi on August 16. They were arrested after an MSc student lodged a complaint against them.

“Everyone told me to not take this step,” the complainant had said. “They said people will humiliate you but I don’t want this couple to ruin the lives of more women.”

“They used to make their videos and then blackmail them,” the Rawalpindi CPO had told media on Friday.

The police had also seized videos of the women from the couple.

