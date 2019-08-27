Minor among two civilians killed in Indian firing: ISPR

At least two people, including a three-year old girl, were killed after Indian border forces targeted the civilian population in Nekrun sector along the highly militarised Line of Control, ISPR said Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, Indian army troops ‘deliberately’ targeted the civilian population, killing 45-year-old Abdul Jalil and three-year-old Nausheen Fatima.

Three more people were injured, while three houses were destroyed in the firing by Indian forces.

The injured were shifted to a hospital, ISPR said.

On August 15, Pakistan killed five Indian army soldiers and destroyed their bunkers after three Pakistani soldiers were martyred in Indian firing, ISPR had said.

Pakistan and Indian troops have been exchanging fire along the LoC for the last few weeks after New Delhi ended Kashmir’s autonomous status.

Related: Three Pakistan Army jawans martyred in Indian firing along LoC

In his address to the nation on August 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan had termed the BJP government’s move to revoke Kashmir’s special status as a “historical blunder.”

The premier had said that Pakistan had received information that India was planning to stage a “false flag operation” in Kashmir to justify a possible attack on Pakistan.

“Our army had prepared itself after we received the information,” PM Khan said.

He urged the world to intervene to ease tensions between the two countries, saying that India and Pakistan both have nuclear weapons. “No country will win this [war],” he added.

PM Khan is also considering a “complete closure” of airspace to India, Fawad Chaudhry, a minister in his cabinet said.

“A complete ban on the use of Pakistan’s land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was suggested in the cabinet meeting,” the minister for science and technology said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Related: Pakistan considering airspace, Afghan trades routes closure for India

Pakistan had closed its airspace for India after Indian fighter jets violated the airspace on February 26.

On February 27, Pakistani jets had downed two Indian planes over Kashmir and arrested Indian wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The wing commander was released after a few days as a gesture of peace.

Pakistan had opened its airspace for Indian flights in July. Indian airlines suffered a loss of millions due to the temporary closure.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.