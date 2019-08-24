Karachi woman kills man ‘for refusing to marry her’

His body was found in Gulshan-e-Rumi

Jawad, a resident of Malir's Jinnah Square and a photographer by profession, was taking pictures at a wedding when he received a call from his girlfriend, Shazia, his family said.His brother told SAMAA TV that Shazia and her friends took Jawad to Karachi's Safoora Goth and tortured him to death on August 22.Jawad's body was found in Gulshan-e-Rumi area, police said, adding that the suspect has been arrested and she has confessed to the murder.The police are looking for her accomplices.