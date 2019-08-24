Saturday, August 24, 2019 | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Mureed Abbas murder: NAB to investigate ‘financial scam’
Pakistan again urges the UN to protect lives of Kashmiris
India is agitating its own Muslim population: President Alvi
Wasim Akhtar wants Imran Khan to rein in Faisal Vawda
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Violence
Karachi woman kills man ‘for refusing to marry her’
S. Shahnawaz Ali
2 mins ago
His body was found in Gulshan-e-Rumi
A woman allegedly killed a man in Karachi after he refused to marry her, police said Saturday.
Jawad, a resident of Malir’s Jinnah Square and a photographer by profession, was taking pictures at a wedding when he received a call from his girlfriend, Shazia, his family said.
His brother told SAMAA TV that Shazia and her friends took Jawad to Karachi’s Safoora Goth and tortured him to death on August 22.
Jawad’s body was found in Gulshan-e-Rumi area, police said, adding that the suspect has been arrested and she has confessed to the murder.
The police are looking for her accomplices.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
Karachi
Murder
RELATED STORIES
No pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Karachi police instructed to arrest man who assaulted Pakistani-Italian wife
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Islamabad dazzled by stone jewellery exhibition
Waseem Abbas
local
7 hours ago
Edhi tries to find a solution to Karachi’s stray problem
Taha Anis
local
10 hours ago
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
SAMAA TV
local
1 day ago
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.