Hafizabad man kills neighbour over parking spot

A man, identified as Muhammad Islam, was shot dead on Friday in Punjab’s Hafizabad in a fight over a parking spot.

A fight erupted between Islam and his neighbour Muhammad Bhutta in Bijli Muhallah, after Bhutta parked his car in front of Islam’s house. The deceased’s brother said that Bhutta was enraged after he was told to park somewhere else. He went to the deceased’s house and beat Islam and his brothers, Zaman and Ali.

Islam, Zaman and Ali went to the hospital for treatment after they were injured in the fight. Five men attacked them when they were on their way home from the hospital.

The suspects opened fire at the brothers. Islam died on spot and his brothers were injured. They were taken to the Lahore General Hospital in a critical condition.

A case was registered against Muhammad Bhutta and his four accomplices. The deceased’s mother said his son had no personal enmities, and that she wants justice for him.

The police have started an investigation.

