Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Hafizabad man kills neighbour over parking spot

1 hour ago
 

A man, identified as Muhammad Islam, was shot dead on Friday in Punjab’s Hafizabad in a fight over a parking spot.

A fight erupted between Islam and his neighbour Muhammad Bhutta in Bijli Muhallah, after Bhutta parked his car in front of Islam’s house. The deceased’s brother said that Bhutta was enraged after he was told to park somewhere else. He went to the deceased’s house and beat Islam and his brothers, Zaman and Ali.

Islam, Zaman and Ali went to the hospital for treatment after they were injured in the fight. Five men attacked them when they were on their way home from the hospital.

The suspects opened fire at the brothers. Islam died on spot and his brothers were injured. They were taken to the Lahore General Hospital in a critical condition.

A case was registered against Muhammad Bhutta and his four accomplices. The deceased’s mother said his son had no personal enmities, and that she wants justice for him.

The police have started an investigation.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
hafizabad Murder
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Muggers deprive Karachi couple of cash, jewelry
Muggers deprive Karachi couple of cash, jewelry
violence
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Snatchers, Street Crimes, Street Criminals
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.