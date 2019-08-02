Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Former cop kills woman

10 mins ago
 

A former policeman allegedly killed a woman and her husband in Gwadar over monetary dispute on Friday.

According to police, Noor Jan, a former policeman, entered Abdur Raheem’s home and opened fire, killing Naseem Bibi and injuring her husband.

Police said that family members of Raheem attacked Noor Jan after they heard gun shots. Noor Jan fell unconscious after the assault.

Raheem and Jan were allegedly involved in drug peddling. Nasima Bibi’s body was taken to hospital for post mortem and Raheem was sent to a hospital in Karachi for treatment.

TOPICS:
gwadar Murder
 
Gwadar, Murder, Police
 
