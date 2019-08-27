Discrimination and abuse: KP’s transgender people are living in fear

At least 65 transgender people have been killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone since 2015 and not a single murderer was ever punished for killing them, SAMAA TV’s anchor Ali Haider on Awaz Tuesday.

In a latest attack on transgender people, Honey was killed in Mansehra on Monday. According to the police, she received five bullets.

“Who will protect them?” asked Haider. They are being killed because their murderers were never punished, he added.

Trans Action Pakistan General Secretary Aarzo Khan told SAMAA TV that the transgender community was not satisfied with the government’s step for their protection.

“People have come to my home with pistols,” Aarzo said. “I was forced to leave my home,” she said.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that his government was reforming the existing laws to give protection to transgender persons.

“It [the proposed law] will be tabled in the assembly soon,” Yousafzai said.

Aarzo, however, said that the existing laws couldn’t stop criminals from killing transgender people.

“I receive death threats,” Aarzo said. “I can name them before the world but who will protect me?”

“I don’t even feel secure in my own home,” Aarzo said.

