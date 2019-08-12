Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

12-year-old injured in firing by Karachi policemen

2 hours ago
 

A 12-year-old boy was injured Monday in a firing incident in Karachi’s Saddar.

He was asked to stop his vehicle by policemen for underage driving. The teenager, however, did not stop his car and the policemen opened fire on his vehicle.

He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate and Medical Centre.

His parents, however, said that their son was only parking the car. The child’s family staged a protest outside the Saddar police station.

Related: Karachi teen killed over fake robbery charges, says family

A case has been registered against a traffic police officer, identified as Adnan.

The two other police officers, present on the scene, are being investigated too.

The child’s family demanded that the culprits should be punished soon so that no other policeman tried to play with an innocent’s life.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Police
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Mans dies of dengue fever
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Congo virus claims three lives in Karachi
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
CCTV footage shows Karachi burglars stealing bikes
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
firing, incident, injured, shot, 12-year-old boy, Khi, Karachi, Saddar
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.