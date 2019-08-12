12-year-old injured in firing by Karachi policemen

A 12-year-old boy was injured Monday in a firing incident in Karachi’s Saddar.

He was asked to stop his vehicle by policemen for underage driving. The teenager, however, did not stop his car and the policemen opened fire on his vehicle.

He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate and Medical Centre.

His parents, however, said that their son was only parking the car. The child’s family staged a protest outside the Saddar police station.

A case has been registered against a traffic police officer, identified as Adnan.

The two other police officers, present on the scene, are being investigated too.

The child’s family demanded that the culprits should be punished soon so that no other policeman tried to play with an innocent’s life.

