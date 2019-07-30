Three Indian soldiers killed in retaliatory fire along LoC: ISPR

The Pakistan Army killed at least three Indian soldiers and destroyed several check-posts after Indian security forces resorted to unprovoked firing and targeted civilian population along the heavily militarised Line of Control on Tuesday, the ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that a Pakistani was killed and nine others, including women and children, were injured after Indian forces targeted the civilian population.

The ISPR said that the Indian forces opened fire on the civilian population in Dina, Dadyal, Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot areas along the LoC.

In April, three Pakistan soldiers had been martyred after Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in the Rawalakot sector.

The Pakistan Army had said that it killed many Indian soldiers in retaliatory fire.

