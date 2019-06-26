Police Lines area in Balochistan’s Loralai under attack

At least two men have entered the Police Lines area in Balochistan’s Loralai. A firefight is currently under way in the area between the attackers and the police.

Police sources have told SAMAA TV that there are at least two attackers. One is believed to have been killed but there is no official confirmation yet.

There was also a blast heard in the area but the intensity and damage cannot be confirmed right now.

At least two policemen have been injured in the attack and have been shifted to Civil Hospital Loralai. The number of injuries is still unconfirmed. More policemen have been called in, as have personnel from other security agencies. The attackers are believed to have entered via the main gate. All entry and exit points have been sealed.

B-1 exams are being held at the Police Lines today and candidates were already present.

This is the third attack on the Police Lines in Loralai this year as similar attacks occurred in January and February.

