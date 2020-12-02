REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto quotes that showed her commitment to democracy

December 2, 1988 marks the day Benazir Bhutto took oath as the first woman prime minister of Pakistan. On this day, SAMAA Digital takes a look at her fight for democracy and her battle against the military dictatorship.

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a suicide blast near Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007, a few months after she returned to Pakistan after spending eight years in exile.

On her death anniversary today, we have compiled some of her quotes that prove her determination to bring democratic rule in Pakistan.

After her father’s death, who was overthrown and later hanged in a military coup by former dictator General Zia-ul-Haq, Benazir Bhutto took over as the co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party. Along with other opposition parties, she formed the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy in 1981. She was sent to jail for it and later sent for exile to London.

This story was first published on December 27, 2019