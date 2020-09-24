Sheikh Rasheed’s GHQ meeting remarks were a security risk: Sanaullah

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed’s remarks on the meetings between PML-N leaders and the army chief were a security risk.

The military leadership should take notice of Rasheed’s statements, remarked Sanaullah while speaking outside the Lahore High Court on Thursday.

He is trying to show that the Pakistan Army is involved in politics and leaked national security news, the PML-N leader added.

It was recently reported that PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed at the GHQ.

Rasheed, responding to the news, told the media that the PML-N and PPP have met the army chief twice in two months. Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif even held one-on-one meetings with the army chief, he claimed.

On Wednesday, ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Mohammad Zubair, a PML-N leader, held two meetings with the army chief in the last week of August and the first week of September and discussed Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. The Pakistan Army spokesperson was speaking to journalist Arshad Sharif on ARY News.

This led people to speculate that the PML-N has been seeking relief for its leaders, who are being investigated in corruption cases and have been constantly denying reports of seeking amnesty.

Zubair, on his social media account, said that General Bajwa is “an old friend”, adding that he has met him many times as a friend. “In my most recent meeting with him, economy, politics and [of course] Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz all came under discussion.” He claimed that no relief was requested.