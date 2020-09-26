Secret meetings: What’s happening behind closed doors?

After a year or two of silence, Nawaz Sharif is back at politics. His speech at the All Parties Conference against the country’s powerful Establishment was seen an declaration of war against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, which he says is backed by the establishment. Soon after this speech, the ISPR DG told a news channel that Muhammad Zubair from Nawaz Sharif’s party had two meetings with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. In the meetings, the ISPR DG, said cases against Sharif and his daughter were discussed. What exactly happened?