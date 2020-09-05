Saturday, September 5, 2020  | 16 Muharram, 1442
Improve local governance to solve Karachi’s problems: Fawad Chaudhry

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Districts deserve their share, he says

Karachi's problems cannot be solved until the performance of the local government improves, said Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

We have to implement Article 140-A and give districts their share if we want to solve the city's problems, he said in an interview to SAMAA TV on Saturday.

Article 140-A of the Constitution states that "each province shall, by law, establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments."

The PPP government hasn't done anything for Karachi and the government system needs to be revamped now, he remarked. The PPP create hue and cry over the NFC but keep mum when it comes to the provincial finance commission, he added.

When asked about the resignation of Asim Bajwa as special assistant to prime minister on information, Chaudhry said that resignations can't be accepted just like that. The first thing is to formalise charges against a person.

He remarked that Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are only interested in promoting the 'mujhe bachao (save me) movement'.

