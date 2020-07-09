Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Politics

Supreme Court wants Sindh govt to resume work on KCR

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Supreme Court wants Sindh govt to resume work on KCR

Photo: Online

The Supreme Court has directed the Sindh government to resume work on the Karachi Circular Railway and submit a progress report in two weeks.

A judgement by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan was issued on Thursday. The court had taken up the suo motu hearing on the Pakistan Railways deficit.

Read more: KCR: The Great Train Robbery

“As regards to KCR, it has been stated that considerable work on the ground has been done and that there are bottlenecks because of a drain near Urdu University and Green Line near Nazimabad,” said the order.

The Railways secretary told the court that if the Sindh government takes “immediate action and makes way for the railway line at these two bottlenecks, the remaining work of KCR will be completed and it will be made operational”.

The secretary also said that there are railways crossings at which the government has to construct either an overhead bridge or underground roads/paths.

Read more: Sindh has no backup plan for KCR revival, says court

“We direct the Sindh chief secretary to ensure that the above three items of work are expeditiously completed to enable KCR to run in Karachi,” the order added.

The court has summoned the Karachi commissioner and the chief secretary at the next hearing after a month.

