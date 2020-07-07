Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

PPP leaders say they can’t ‘trust’ PML-N

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PPP leaders say they can’t ‘trust’ PML-N

Photo: file

The top leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party have raised their reservations over supporting the PML-N.

Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting of the party leaders via video link on Monday.

During the meeting, many PPP leaders spoke up against the role of the PML-N in the country’s politics. Aitzaz Ahsan remarked that they can’t be trusted. It will be the PML-N that will bail out the PTI government, he added.

Bilawal listened to the reservations of his party members and remarked that he hopes that PML-N plays its part in maintaining the country’s democratic values.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PML-N PPP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.