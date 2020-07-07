PPP leaders say they can’t ‘trust’ PML-N

The top leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party have raised their reservations over supporting the PML-N.

Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting of the party leaders via video link on Monday.

During the meeting, many PPP leaders spoke up against the role of the PML-N in the country’s politics. Aitzaz Ahsan remarked that they can’t be trusted. It will be the PML-N that will bail out the PTI government, he added.

Bilawal listened to the reservations of his party members and remarked that he hopes that PML-N plays its part in maintaining the country’s democratic values.