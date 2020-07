Pakistan may face another wheat crisis soon and the federal government will be responsible for it, said Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

It will be another artificial shortage, he claimed. The Federal Cabinet wants Sindh to release its wheat but that decision will be made by our cabinet.

He remarked that he shared the prices of wheat in Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Sindh, comparatively, have the lowest prices,” he added.