Samaa TV
Karachi’s daily wage workers distressed as govt doesn’t provide rations

Posted: Mar 26, 2020
Karachi’s daily wage workers distressed as govt doesn’t provide rations

Photo: Online

Daily wage workers in Karachi have been distressed as none of the promises made by the Sindh government of provision of rations and money have been fulfilled.

“Three days have been passed since the lockdown was imposed in the city and we still haven’t received any aid from the government yet,” a woman working as a domestic worker said.

Other people have complained that the phone numbers given by officials are either unresponsive or unreachable.

When the decision to impose a lockdown was made, the government had assured people that more than two million ration bags would be distributed to daily wage workers.

“The government should immediately start distributing rations to these people or at least give them money. How else will they cope?” said PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

On the other hand, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh has said that Rs20 million has been allocated for these people. The money will be distributed by district administrators according to the city’s union councils.

