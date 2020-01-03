‘Won’t support Army Act amendment if demands are not met’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahidullah Khan said on Friday they would not vote in favour of the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, if their demands were not met.

He was speaking to the media in Islamabad after a joint session of the National Assembly and Senate’s defence committees.

The session unanimously approved the bill. However, the PML-N senator said they had not adopted any bill.

Khan said the bill had to be passed by the National Assembly and the Senate. He said members of his party would act upon the directives of party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“We would not vote for it if the government didn’t accept [our] demands,” the PML-N senator said.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl Senator Talha Mehmood said members of the Upper House could neither back the bill, nor oppose it during the session.

“We have asked the committee to speak to the senior leadership,” he said. “We will act upon whatever directives are given by them.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.