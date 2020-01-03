Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

‘Won’t support Army Act amendment if demands are not met’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
‘Won’t support Army Act amendment if demands are not met’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahidullah Khan said on Friday they would not vote in favour of the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, if their demands were not met.

He was speaking to the media in Islamabad after a joint session of the National Assembly and Senate’s defence committees.

The session unanimously approved the bill. However, the PML-N senator said they had not adopted any bill.

Khan said the bill had to be passed by the National Assembly and the Senate. He said members of his party would act upon the directives of party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“We would not vote for it if the government didn’t accept [our] demands,” the PML-N senator said.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl Senator Talha Mehmood said members of the Upper House could neither back the bill, nor oppose it during the session.

“We have asked the committee to speak to the senior leadership,” he said. “We will act upon whatever directives are given by them.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
army act Mushahidullah Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Mushahidullah Khan, PML-N, Army Act, amendment bill, government, JUI-F, Talha Mehmood
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.