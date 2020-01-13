Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Why hasn’t Farogh Naseem resigned from the cabinet?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Why hasn’t Farogh Naseem resigned from the cabinet?

Photo: AFP FILE

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has left the federal cabinet but its member Barrister Farogh Naseem has not resigned as the law minister.

SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik discussed the matter on his Nadeem Malik Live on Monday. He questioned representatives of the MQM-P and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as to why Naseem was still part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari said Naseem was indeed a member of his party, but not its minister.

“Farogh Naseem sahib was indeed elected as senator from the votes of MQM MPAs, but he was a technocrat,” Sabzwari told the anchorperson.

“He was the MQM’s lawyer when we had him elected as the senator.”

Sabzwari, however, clarified neither the MQM-P proposed his name to head the law ministry, nor had it asked for this very portfolio.

According to the PTI, Naseem was given the law ministry because of his “grip” over the “subject”.

“He is from the MQM,” Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said, adding that the party was still their ally and would remain so.

According to Sabzwari, MQM-P doesn’t wish for another ministry but wants the ruling party to deliver on its promises.

He said his party failed to draw the attention of the federal government towards the issues faced by people of urban Sindh.

The MQM-P leader said they had informed the prime minister and cabinet members that it would become difficult for them to keep sitting in the cabinet if those promises were not fulfilled.

“We decided to leave the cabinet under pressure from our voters and supporters,” Sabzwari said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Farogh Naseem MQM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, MQM, Politics, MQM Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
Karachi's first '3D park' is opening in Lines Area
Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.