Why hasn’t Farogh Naseem resigned from the cabinet?

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has left the federal cabinet but its member Barrister Farogh Naseem has not resigned as the law minister.

SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik discussed the matter on his Nadeem Malik Live on Monday. He questioned representatives of the MQM-P and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as to why Naseem was still part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari said Naseem was indeed a member of his party, but not its minister.

“Farogh Naseem sahib was indeed elected as senator from the votes of MQM MPAs, but he was a technocrat,” Sabzwari told the anchorperson.

“He was the MQM’s lawyer when we had him elected as the senator.”

Sabzwari, however, clarified neither the MQM-P proposed his name to head the law ministry, nor had it asked for this very portfolio.

According to the PTI, Naseem was given the law ministry because of his “grip” over the “subject”.

“He is from the MQM,” Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said, adding that the party was still their ally and would remain so.

According to Sabzwari, MQM-P doesn’t wish for another ministry but wants the ruling party to deliver on its promises.

He said his party failed to draw the attention of the federal government towards the issues faced by people of urban Sindh.

The MQM-P leader said they had informed the prime minister and cabinet members that it would become difficult for them to keep sitting in the cabinet if those promises were not fulfilled.

“We decided to leave the cabinet under pressure from our voters and supporters,” Sabzwari said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.