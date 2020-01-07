Why did PML-N unconditionally support Army Act Amendment Bill?

The National Assembly passed on Tuesday the Army Act Amendment Bill, 2020 that sets the retirement age of services chiefs at 64 years.

The bill will now be presented in the Senate and then become a law after the president’s approval. The law will allow Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to complete his extended term in office.

SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik invited party leader Rana Sanaullah on his show Nadeem Malik Live Tuesday night.

The anchorperson questioned him about PML-N’s unconditional support for the bill and whether Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif went abroad as part of some deal.

He also quizzed the PML-N lawmaker about the absence of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafique from Tuesday’s session, despite the fact that their production orders had already been issued.

While Rana Sanaullah attempted to give answers to these questions, Peoples Party’s Lateef Khosa also made some interesting comments.

