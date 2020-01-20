Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
‘They are not with us’, Fazl turns on PML-N, PPP

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Says the two parties 'disappointed' people

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, criticised on Monday the Nawaz league and Peoples Party, saying that the two opposition parties had “disappointed” the people.

Fazl, who shared the stage with several PML-N and PPP leaders during his anti-government protest in Islamabad late last year, is planning to convene a meeting of the opposition parties soon, but the two opposition parties have not been invited to it.

“People are disappointed,” he told reporters in Islamabad. “They are not with us after giving their vote.”

The JUI-F chief was referring to the PML-N and PPP’s support of the Pakistan Army Amendment Act, 2020. “They disappointed us," he said.

Fazl's party didn’t support the amendments in the National Assembly and Senate, but the PML-N and PPP voted in its favour.

Describing the situation on ground as “disappointing”, Fazl said they had to do something as the people could not be left alone.

