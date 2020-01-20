‘They are not with us’, Fazl turns on PML-N, PPP

Says the two parties 'disappointed' people

Fazl, who shared the stage with several PML-N and PPP leaders during his anti-government protest in Islamabad late last year, is planning to convene a meeting of the opposition parties soon, but the two opposition parties have not been invited to it.

“People are disappointed,” he told reporters in Islamabad. “They are not with us after giving their vote.”

The JUI-F chief was referring to the PML-N and PPP’s support of the Pakistan Army Amendment Act, 2020. “They disappointed us," he said.

Fazl's party didn’t support the amendments in the National Assembly and Senate, but the PML-N and PPP voted in its favour.

Describing the situation on ground as “disappointing”, Fazl said they had to do something as the people could not be left alone.