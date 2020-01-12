There’s no threat to government: Fawad Chaudhry

Says differences often occur between coalition partners

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that there was no threat to the federal government at present.

The minister was speaking to the media in Lahore regarding Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's resignation as the minister for information technology.

Siddiqui, the convener of MQM-P, resigned on Sunday saying the ruling PTI had not fulfilled some promises.

"Coalition partners do have differences, they keep having discussions on issues," Chaudhry said. "Then political parties have their own interests and they have to cater to their vote bank.

"So the MQM-P taking a stand is not such an absurd thing," he added. The minister said he understood MQM-P's stance and that some of their demands must have been justified.

He said a PTI delegation comprising Asad Umar, Imran Ismail and Jahangir Tareen would meet the MQM-P leadership on Monday.

Chaudhry further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's offer to the MQM-P was "non-serious".

Bilawal, a couple of weeks ago, had offered the MQM-P to leave the federal government and join his party’s government in Sindh. However, the MQM-P had turned down the offer.

Chaudhry was of the view that no political figure in the country could be a substitute of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Pakistan doesn't have a political leader who could replace Imran Khan," he said.

