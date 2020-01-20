There’s no forward bloc in PTI Punjab: Chohan

Says over 50% PML-N members are in contact with PTI

The minister contended that forward bloc members don’t sit with the parliamentary party in the assembly.

“There is no such story here,” he told SAMAA TV. “All of them are loyal to the PTI and Imran Khan sahib.”

The clarification from the Punjab information minister came hours after a PTI MPA admitted that around 20 MPAs of the party had formed a separate group in the province.

“Our main agenda is development,” Sardar Shahabuddin, a PTI MPA from Layyah, told SAMAA TV in an interview. “Some people had reservations over the local administration.”

Shahabuddin said they would go to any length to have their issues resolved.

“Our remote areas should be treated equal to Lahore and Faisalabad, which is also the manifesto of the PTI,” he said. “We do politics for honour. If we are not given respect, then there will be no party, government or bureaucracy.”

Chohan, however, believes that the group is not only loyal to the party but more passionate about implementing the “vision” of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and PM Khan.

The Punjab minister claimed that over 50% of the PML-N members were in contact with the PTI, because they had lost faith in their party leadership.