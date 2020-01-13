Punjab health minister calls Nawaz’s physician, seeks his medical reports

Punjab Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid telephoned on Monday Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan and sought medical reports of the former premier.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo has been under criticism after his pictures from a London cafe went viral on social media earlier in the day.

On Twitter, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry sarcastically described one such picture as “scenes from a meeting held at the intensive care unit of a London hospital”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the matter and directed the Punjab health minister get medical reports of the PML-N supremo.

Rashid then called Nawaz’s personal physician and sought fresh medical reports of the ex-premier.

The Punjab Home Department has already written a letter seeking Nawaz’s medical reports.

In November 2019, the federal government had given Nawaz a “one-time” permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks.

The former premier left Pakistan for London on November 19, 2019 and has since not returned.

