Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
Politics

Punjab health minister calls Nawaz’s physician, seeks his medical reports

Posted: Jan 13, 2020
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid telephoned on Monday Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan and sought medical reports of the former premier.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo has been under criticism after his pictures from a London cafe went viral on social media earlier in the day.

On Twitter, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry sarcastically described one such picture as “scenes from a meeting held at the intensive care unit of a London hospital”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the matter and directed the Punjab health minister get medical reports of the PML-N supremo.

Rashid then called Nawaz’s personal physician and sought fresh medical reports of the ex-premier.

The Punjab Home Department has already written a letter seeking Nawaz’s medical reports.

In November 2019, the federal government had given Nawaz a “one-time” permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks.

The former premier left Pakistan for London on November 19, 2019 and has since not returned.

