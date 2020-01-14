PPP offers to help MQM get Rs162b from centre

It doesn’t want the party to rejoin the federal government

“I tell my friends in the MQM that if we fight this case together then the federal government will have to transfer Rs162 billion for development projects in Karachi,” Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson, told reporters in Karachi on Tuesday.

The MQM-P quit the federal cabinet on January 12 after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf failed to deliver on its promises, according to the party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The development came weeks after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered the MQM-P to join the Sindh government. Bilawal wanted MQM-P’s support to dislodge the PTI government in the centre.

The MQM-P, however, said it had left the cabinet but it would not withdraw its support for the federal government.

Wahab, however, believes the MQM-P decided to quit the federal cabinet on Bilawal’s offer. He wants the party to stand firm on its decision.

“Can an individual believe that Karachi is a city of 16 million people” Wahab asked, adding, “Everyone knows the population of Karachi is over 20 million.

“Imran Khan made huge promises to the people of Karachi but not a single one was fulfilled,” the Sindh government spokesperson added.