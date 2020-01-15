Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
PML-N never heard Balochistan’s problems in its tenure: Quddus Bizenjo

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Says Asif Ali Zardari respects people

Former Balochistan chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo criticized on Wednesday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for ignoring the issues in Balochistan.

Nawaz Sharif never met the MPAs from Balochistan or listened to their problems during his tenure, Bizenjo said.

He said the PML-N had tasked Khawaja Saad Rafique with looking after Balochistan affairs during its reign. “His way of talking was unacceptable to the people of Balochistan,” the former chief minister said.

He, however, said that Nawaz Sharif’s party was now getting a relief.

Praising Asif Ali Zardari, Bizenjo said the former president knew how to respect people.

“I have good friendship with Zardari,” he said, adding that the PPP co-chairman never invited him to join his party.

