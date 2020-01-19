MQM-P will never part ways with govt, says Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal said on Sunday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan would never part ways with the government.

The PSP chief said so while speaking on SAMAA TV show Sawal Sunday night.

He said that MQM-P leaders were aware that they would be arrested soon after leaving the ruling coalition.

Kamal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was compelled not to order arrest of MQM-P leaders, despite cases against them.

“Action against coalition partners will result in collapse of the government,” he explained.

Responding to Kamal, MQM-P’s Faisal Subzwari said he would be astonished to see the PSP chairman speaking in favour of the MQM-P.

He said Kamal had been “doing the politics of burying the MQM-P”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.