Sunday, January 19, 2020  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

MQM-P will never part ways with govt, says Mustafa Kamal

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
MQM-P will never part ways with govt, says Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal said on Sunday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan would never part ways with the government.

The PSP chief said so while speaking on SAMAA TV show Sawal Sunday night.

He said that MQM-P leaders were aware that they would be arrested soon after leaving the ruling coalition.

Kamal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was compelled not to order arrest of MQM-P leaders, despite cases against them.

“Action against coalition partners will result in collapse of the government,” he explained.

Responding to Kamal, MQM-P’s Faisal Subzwari said he would be astonished to see the PSP chairman speaking in favour of the MQM-P.

He said Kamal had been “doing the politics of burying the MQM-P”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
faisal sabzwari Mustafa Kamal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, MQM, Politics, MQM Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town
Punjab police officer dies by suicide
Punjab police officer dies by suicide
Afghan transit trade begins from Gwadar Port
Afghan transit trade begins from Gwadar Port
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.